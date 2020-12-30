Constance Wu has a baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner

LOS ANGELES • Constance Wu had a baby in the summer, but no one was any the wiser until now.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, who also did not publicly reveal her pregnancy, had a baby girl with rocker boyfriend Ryan Kattner a few months ago, according to E! News, which reported it yesterday.

It is the first child for both of them.

The 38-year-old actress, who has not been active on social media in recent months, has also not been seen in public since March, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down large swathes of the United States.

While little has been revealed about the baby, not even a name, Wu may make a red-carpet appearance at the Sundance film festival next month for her new film, I Was A Simple Man. The ghost story set in the Hawaiian countryside is directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi.

Earlier this year, Wu had wrapped her role as Jessica Huang on the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat. The show about a Taiwanese-American family in Florida, which ran for six seasons, aired its final episode in February.

While there is talk of a sequel to the hit Crazy Rich Asians (2018), in which she played the lead Rachel Chu, her co-star Henry Golding said that it has been delayed.

As for daddy Kattner, he also produced a "baby" of his own in summer.

In May, the musician-screenwriter, who fronts the band Man Man, dropped the band's first album in seven years, Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-betweens.