Constance Song expecting No. 2

Local actress Constance Song has happy news to share.

The 45-year-old is pregnant with her second child, a daughter.

Song is six months pregnant and her due date is expected to be some time in March next year.

She has another daughter, aged three, who shares the same May 18 birthday as her.

It was a surprise back in 2017 when Song, who is managed by local actor Li Nanxing's talent agency, announced the birth of her first child as her romantic life had been kept under wraps.

Song has continued to emphasise her desire to keep her family life private and has never revealed any details of her partner or their relationship.

Her marital status is also unclear.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Song was initially worried her daughter Olethea would be jealous about the imminent arrival of a new baby, but her child surprised her by asking for a sibling before she was even three months pregnant.

Song says Olethea often strokes her belly and whispers, "I love you so much", to her unborn sister.

While being pregnant at 45 is considered high-risk, the Tanglin (2015 to 2018) actress says she has had a smooth-sailing time so far with minimal discomfort.

This is likely to be her last baby.

She says: "Two is enough, I won't ask for a son. I'm worried I won't be able to take care of three kids."