Concert review: Yoasobi’s solo show is a 90-minute string of hits

Yoasobi Live In Singapore

Resorts World Ballroom

Jan 11

Japanese pop superduo Yoasobi’s first show in Singapore was meant to be a seated gig. But from the opening notes of the first song, the 5,500-strong audience was up on its feet and pretty much never sat down again.

Made up of composer Ayase and vocalist Ikura, the pair opened their 90-minute set at Resorts World Sentosa with their hit debut song Yoru Ni Kakeru (Into The Night), driving the crowd wild immediately.

Released in late 2019, the song was a big pandemic-era hit on social media that in 2023 became the first song to surpass one billion streams in Billboard Japan’s chart history.

Its popularity beyond its country is evident, with its Singapore audience belting out its verses and chorus effortlessly, despite the lyrics being in Japanese.

It was a good song to start the concert. It not only hyped up the crowd, but also the duo and their band, who all seemed delighted by the audience’s enthusiastic response and ability to sing along.

Dressed in all-white ensembles, Yoasobi did not spend time on costume changes, but blazed through their set, never allowing the energy in the room any chance to drop.

During the more upbeat songs, the atmosphere was almost akin to a nightclub rave instead of a concert.

But the duo took brief breaks in their performance to speak to the crowd. Without the use of an interpreter, the members – both first-time visitors to Singapore – took turns to read short letters in English expressing their gratitude towards fans.

Ikura also got locals cheering when she revealed they enjoyed chicken rice and pandan cake before their show.