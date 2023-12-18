Concert review: The Wynners’ farewell show a winning lookback at 50-year friendship

Hong Kong band The Wynners comprise (from left) Anthony Chan, Bennett Pang, Kenny Bee, Alan Tam and Danny Yip. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore

Sands Grand Ballroom
Dec 17

No matter how lovely a party, it ultimately must come to an end.

And for The Wynners, who played to a 6,200-strong crowd at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 17 as part of their 50th anniversary farewell tour, the key was knowing when to call it a day.

The Hong Kong pop group previously performed in Singapore in 2008 and 2011, and decided to make the current tour their last so that the five members – Alan Tam, 73, Kenny Bee, 70, Bennett Pang, 74, Danny Yip, 73, and Anthony Chan, 72 – as well as their fans are in good physical condition to share in the moment.

They have achieved a feat accomplished by very few – lasting half a century in the Asian music scene – all thanks to their long-lasting friendship.

Bee said in a clip featured at the concert: “The Wynners are not just about music, a band or a group. They are about a spirit of togetherness, of tolerance and understanding.”

Tam also described the show as “cutting a cake and taking the photo at the beginning of a party”.

And what a wonderful bash it was. Here are three highlights.

1. Nostalgic English songs

Long-time fans know The Wynners sang exclusively in English, mostly cover songs, during their early days in the 1970s.

Much of the set list was dedicated to this period of their career, with classics such as The Doobie Brothers’ Listen To The Music, the show’s first full number that saw the members dressed in spiffy white outfits.

The Wynners opened their performance here dressed in spiffy white outfits. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

The uplifting track quickly raised the energy level.

Later on, a medley of classics – which included Carl Douglas’ Kung Fu Fighting, Neil Sedaka’s One Way Ticket and The Cascades’ Rhythm Of The Rain – got the audiences on their feet and grooving along enthusiastically.

Kelly Gordon’s He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother was turned into a tender duet between lead vocalists Tam and Bee, to express the camaraderie and kinship that contributed to The Wynners’ longevity in show business.

Cover songs have always been a fundamental part of the group’s identity, and they saved one of their best-known hits, The Walkers’ Sha-La-La-La-La, for the encore. Decked out in colourful retro outfits, the quintet got fans involved in a spirited sing-along session that ended the three-hour gig on a high.

The group performed the encore segment in colourful retro outfits. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

2. Individual members shone

Apart from being in the band, each member also has a solo music career. And the decades have allowed them plenty of time to pursue a range of musical endeavours, which they showcased during the concert.

Quiet bassist Yip, who largely spoke through his instrument, memorably rocked a solo segment which lasted almost two minutes.

Bassist Danny Yip rocked a solo segment which lasted almost two minutes. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Hard-working drummer Chan at times pulled double duty by singing while playing his drum set. No slouch in the vocals department, he also performed a reflective, pensive cover of Zhao Zhao’s When You Are Old.

Drummer Anthony Chan performed a reflective, pensive cover of Zhao Zhao’s When You Are Old. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Goofy guitarist Pang was happy to play backup, but also game to grab the microphone. He cheerily sang a few numbers, including Nameless Song, released by Hong Kong pop group Beyond in the 1980s.

Guitarist Bennett Pang cheerily sang a number of songs on his own. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Veteran singer-actor Tam, nicknamed “Principal Tam” by the Hong Kong music industry as a show of respect, treated audiences to his personal repertoire, such as the finely crafted Inexplicable Tears and the tender To The One I Love, in his resonant voice.

Veteran singer Alan Tam is nicknamed “Principal Tam” by the Hong Kong music industry as a show of respect. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Bee, with his leading-man looks, delivered the ballad Willingly in his signature husky voice, as well as a Cantonese and Mandarin version of The Sea.

In addition, his 19-year-old daughter Blythe also appeared as a guest singer, crooning Taiwanese diva A-mei’s Cutting Love on her own and performing British rock band Queen’s challenging Bohemian Rhapsody with Bee. Judging from her spirited showing, a bright future lies ahead of her.

Lead vocalist Kenny Bee and his daughter Blythe sang the challenging Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

3. Evergreen favourites

The Wynners took many down memory lane with their Cantonese hits, including This Song and Unchanged For A Thousand Years, which were accompanied by the band’s old music videos and photographs that featured the members sporting the voluminous hairstyles and wide-legged pants popular in the 1970s.

Many of the clips were grainy, and some were even in black and white. At times, it was hard to identify who was who, but all five were sporting enough to recreate a pose from one of their snapshots.

Although fashion trends have come and gone, it is heartening to know that some things, such as their affection for one another, have stood the test of time.

More On This Topic
Concert review: Taiwan’s Eric Chou performs topless at Singapore gig
Concert review: Andy Hui does his best to make things right by fans after 2019 cheating scandal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top