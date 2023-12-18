Concert review: The Wynners’ farewell show a winning lookback at 50-year friendship

The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore

Sands Grand Ballroom

Dec 17

No matter how lovely a party, it ultimately must come to an end.

And for The Wynners, who played to a 6,200-strong crowd at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 17 as part of their 50th anniversary farewell tour, the key was knowing when to call it a day.

The Hong Kong pop group previously performed in Singapore in 2008 and 2011, and decided to make the current tour their last so that the five members – Alan Tam, 73, Kenny Bee, 70, Bennett Pang, 74, Danny Yip, 73, and Anthony Chan, 72 – as well as their fans are in good physical condition to share in the moment.

They have achieved a feat accomplished by very few – lasting half a century in the Asian music scene – all thanks to their long-lasting friendship.

Bee said in a clip featured at the concert: “The Wynners are not just about music, a band or a group. They are about a spirit of togetherness, of tolerance and understanding.”

Tam also described the show as “cutting a cake and taking the photo at the beginning of a party”.

And what a wonderful bash it was. Here are three highlights.

1. Nostalgic English songs

Long-time fans know The Wynners sang exclusively in English, mostly cover songs, during their early days in the 1970s.

Much of the set list was dedicated to this period of their career, with classics such as The Doobie Brothers’ Listen To The Music, the show’s first full number that saw the members dressed in spiffy white outfits.