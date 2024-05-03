Concert review: The good, flashy and sexy sides of Hong Kong boy band Mirror

Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 – Asia

Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 1

A boy band’s appeal often lies in their variety. And when there are 12 members, fans can expect a buffet.

And that is certainly the draw of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, whose first concert in Singapore was attended by more than 6,000 fans.

Known for their Cantonese dance numbers such as Boss (2021) and Innerspace (2022), the band have also released English tracks like Rumours (2023) and Day 0 (2024).

Formed in 2018 through the Hong Kong reality talent show Good Night Show – King Maker, the group have been credited with sparking a wave of renewed interest in Cantopop, especially in Hong Kong. Judging from their good looks and energetic dance performances, it is not hard to see why.

While Mirror’s size makes it hard to focus on any individual, there is something for everyone. The Straits Times breaks down what each member offered during the band’s 135-minute show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The good boys:

Ian Chan, 30

With his shy demeanor, he seems like the member most likely to become an independent singer-songwriter. During the concert, he sang the sentimental ballad Breathing With You (2022) – for which he wrote the melody – about wanting to be with a loved one.

Frankie Chan, 35

Mirror’s oldest member possesses a wholesome boy-next-door charm and effervescent energy. In an all-white get-up during his solo number Be Frank (2024), his megawatt smile elicited cheers from fans.

Edan Lui, 27

Often the most eloquent during interviews, Lui has a nice-guy vibe. He showed off his musical talent in Mr. E’s Series Of Unfortunate Events (2021), in which he sang while tickling the ivories on a grand piano.

Tiger Yau, 24

Mirror’s youngest member has strong potential as a guitarist. He showed off his skills in an instrumental solo before launching into the rock ballad Alright (2024), which is about braving future challenges for a loved one.