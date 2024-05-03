Concert review: The good, flashy and sexy sides of Hong Kong boy band Mirror

Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 – Asia
Singapore Indoor Stadium
May 1
A boy band’s appeal often lies in their variety. And when there are 12 members, fans can expect a buffet.
And that is certainly the draw of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, whose first concert in Singapore was attended by more than 6,000 fans.
Known for their Cantonese dance numbers such as Boss (2021) and Innerspace (2022), the band have also released English tracks like Rumours (2023) and Day 0 (2024).
Formed in 2018 through the Hong Kong reality talent show Good Night Show – King Maker, the group have been credited with sparking a wave of renewed interest in Cantopop, especially in Hong Kong. Judging from their good looks and energetic dance performances, it is not hard to see why.
While Mirror’s size makes it hard to focus on any individual, there is something for everyone. The Straits Times breaks down what each member offered during the band’s 135-minute show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The good boys:
Ian Chan, 30
With his shy demeanor, he seems like the member most likely to become an independent singer-songwriter. During the concert, he sang the sentimental ballad Breathing With You (2022) – for which he wrote the melody – about wanting to be with a loved one.
Frankie Chan, 35
Mirror’s oldest member possesses a wholesome boy-next-door charm and effervescent energy. In an all-white get-up during his solo number Be Frank (2024), his megawatt smile elicited cheers from fans.
Edan Lui, 27
Often the most eloquent during interviews, Lui has a nice-guy vibe. He showed off his musical talent in Mr. E’s Series Of Unfortunate Events (2021), in which he sang while tickling the ivories on a grand piano.
Tiger Yau, 24
Mirror’s youngest member has strong potential as a guitarist. He showed off his skills in an instrumental solo before launching into the rock ballad Alright (2024), which is about braving future challenges for a loved one.
The rock stars:
Jer Lau, 31
Rocking a devil-may-care swagger, Lau was a picture of confidence and his solo number Melancholy Pen (2024) was an idiosyncratic jig full of dramatic flourishes. Effortlessly hitting the high notes with his falsetto voice, he is one of the group’s strongest singers.
Lokman Yeung, 34
Instantly recognisable by his bright yellow hair, the rapper and leader of the band owned the stage on his solo number Moshimo Bokkusu (2024), about freeing one’s mind.He was also the most vocal during segments when the group spoke to fans.
Alton Wong, 34
Cool and collected in a beanie and sunglasses, the rapper’s quiet confidence permeated his performance of I.C.H (2024), in which he laments how the world is moving too fast and becoming too weird. His dancing skills were also top-notch, and he popped and locked with ease.
Keung To, 25
The most famous member and the winner of Good Night Show – King Maker has already staged several sold-out solo concerts in Hong Kong. During Mirror’s show at the Indoor Stadium, he performed the mysterious Dark Moon (2024) to some of the night’s loudest cheers.
The hotties:
Stanley Yau, 33
After proclaiming himself the group’s best-looking member, the dancer proved he had the goods. In the performance of Fever (2023), his revealing top showed off his toned abs, to the delight of fans. Sorry, ladies: It was revealed in a recent interview that he is in a relationship and getting married soon.
Anson Kong, 31
The group’s vice-leader is blessed with a jawline that will melt hearts, and gleaming pearly whites which he flashed during his thank-you speech towards the end of the concert. During the encore segment, his sleeveless denim top also showed off his muscular arms.
Jeremy Lee, 28
The lean and lanky blond singer-dancer oozed a slick suaveness during his solo number Closer (2023). His slightly androgynous vibe helped him stand out during group numbers, where he did not need to try very hard to get the crowd to swoon over him.
Anson Lo, 28
He pulled off one of the night’s most daring costumes – a sparkling outfit which showed off parts of his chest and stomach – during his dance number My Life (2024). In group numbers, he also rapped in English and showed off nifty dance moves.