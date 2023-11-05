Concert review: Taiwan’s Eric Chou performs topless at Singapore gig

Eric Chou Odyssey Journey Returns Tour In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday

To fans who attended Taiwanese singer Eric Chou’s Odyssey Journey Tour performances in 2022 and decided to sit out this encore leg on Saturday and Sunday, you missed out.

The ballad prince has kept things fresh with new songs on his set list, and an upgraded sound and lighting system.

The name of his tour comes from Greek mythology and signifies that every hero has to go through thousands of trials to become a true hero. Since it last stopped in Singapore, the tour has also travelled to places such as Sydney and Taipei.

Here are three highlights from the show.

1. Chou went topless during the second song

While performing in Kuala Lumpur in June, Chou had teased the audience by opening his suit slightly and said: “Do you want to see me take it off? You’ll have to go to Singapore for that.”

Well, the 28-year-old is a man of his word.

During the second number Say Too Much, he donned a sleeveless vest and black pants, and was flanked by eight male backup dancers. But once Chou finished singing the chorus, he asked: “Want to watch me take off my clothes?”

Off came the vest, revealing a sculpted torso and taut stomach, prompting frenzied screams from the 10,000-strong crowd.