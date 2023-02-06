Concert review: South Korean boy band Stray Kids all grown up

Stray Kids 2nd World Tour Manic In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sunday

The last time South Korean boy band Stray Kids performed in Singapore during the Kamp Singapore 2019 music festival, they had not even released a full studio album. They also had to share the stage with several other K-pop acts.

What a difference a few years make.

On Sunday, the group had the stage to themselves for a sold-out concert with 9,500 screaming fans. They have also rolled out two albums: Go Live (2020) and Noeasy (2021), with a third scheduled for release on Feb 22.

Formed through and named after a 2017 reality show of the same name, the group are notable for their eclectic approach to music, though detractors call it “messy” and “noisy”.

Still, Stray Kids have remained resolute in their style and have been recognised at major award shows such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

During their concert here, audiences got the chance to know the eight members better.

There is the confident, suave leader Bang Chan, who speaks fluent English; the boy-next-door Lee Know; the fast-rapping Changbin; the sweet and sensitive Hyunjin; the charming but silly Han; the expert dancer Felix; the honey-voiced Seungmin; and shyly adorable I.N.

Here are three highlights from the show.

1. Iconic dance moves in the flesh

Fans who religiously watch the band’s music videos would have noticed familiar choreography in their live performance. For example, when dancing to God’s Menu, the band used the same rapid hand-raising moves featured in the music video.

On Case 143, they also used the slick gesture of holding an “okay” sign to their eyes and looking through the circle formed by their fingers.

When performing the song Thunderous, which uses elements of traditional Korean instruments, they executed the martial arts-influenced jumps from their music video with aplomb. It goes to show that they can replicate their reel dances easily in real life.