Concert review: Richie Jen flaunts the power of nostalgic hits at Singapore show

Richie Jen Miss You Concert Live in Singapore

Sands Grand Ballroom, Marina Bay Sands

Saturday

“I have just one small request today,” Taiwanese singer Richie Jen says soon after opening his concert at the Sands Grand Ballroom on Saturday. “It’s for our voices to be loud enough to reach Eason Chan over at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.”

Jen’s concert coincided with the first night of Cantopop star Chan’s two shows in Singapore. And if Chan could hear Jen’s audience that night, he would have listened in on a mega karaoke session.

Jen has an upcoming album and included more recent songs in his repertoire, but he also satisfied the desire of his audience for nostalgic hits.

Indeed, the 56-year-old, who was hopeful that his songs would remind fans of their youth and stoke memories, packed his 2½-hour with beloved signatures.

Aside from Miss U, which he released in 2020, most of the numbers he performed with his live band and two backup singers were from the 1990s or early 2000s.

These included Dependence (1996), I’m A Fish (1998) and Just You And Me On The Way Of Love (2001). He also performed drama theme songs such as The End Of Earth for wuxia drama State Of Divinity (2000), which he starred in.

This choice of songs gave the crowd – which was mostly middle-aged and above – plenty of chances to sing along, something he actively encouraged.

The energy in the room hit its peak during the performance of popular tracks like the folksy Look Over Here, Girl (1998), rock ballad The Sad Pacific (1998) and, of course, Too Softhearted (1996) – a song which Jen says “changed his life”.

The number, which came late in the night, was performed with his special guest – singer-songwriter Johnny Chen, who is also known as Xiaochong or Bug. Chen penned many of Jen’s famous songs, including Too Softhearted.