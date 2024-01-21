Concert review: K-pop’s Enhypen enthral with nearly three-hour gig

Enhypen World Tour Fate in Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jan 20, 8pm

Over the weekend, seven young men have been sending teenage girls into a frenzy. K-pop boy band Enhypen were performing in Singapore for the first time.

As their heart-thumping hit Bite Me (2023) goes: “It’s you and me in this world.”

And that was likely how they made their screaming fans feel for nearly three hours on Jan 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the first of two sold-out shows which reportedly drew a total of 20,000 attendees. Fans from around the region had also made their way here.

The concert was part of their Fate world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in July 2023 and has taken them to Japan, the United States and Taiwan.

The members – Ni-ki, 18; Jungwon, 19; Sunoo, 20; Jay, 21; Jake, 21; Sunghoon, 21; and Heeseung, 22 – came together after emerging tops in I-Land, a South Korean reality competition series in 2020.

Following their debut album Border: Day One that same year, the septet cemented their status as one of the fastest rising K-pop acts.

“I don’t know why it took us so long to come to Singapore. You guys are amazing,” leader Jungwon said to the crowd of mostly teenage girls, who sang along to every song with gusto.