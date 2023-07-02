Concert review: K-pop girl group IVE throw a memorable ‘prom party’ for Singapore fans

IVE The First Fan Concert The Prom Queens

The Star Theatre

Last Friday

An 11 out of 10. Judging from their near-constant screams, that was arguably how fans would rate K-pop girl group IVE’s first performance in Singapore.

The much-anticipated sold-out show at The Star Theatre last Friday drew more than 5,000 attendees, all eager to meet the sextet in the flesh.

The members are South Koreans An Yujin, 19; Gaeul, 20; Jang Wonyoung, 18; Liz, 18; and Leeseo, 16, as well as Japanese member Rei, 19.

Debuting in December 2021 with the chart-topping Eleven, IVE quickly proved themselves to be a force on the K-pop scene.

Their popularity soared with the release of more hits, such as Love Dive, which swept several accolades for song of the year at major South Korean music awards in 2022.

That same year, they also made history by receiving both a rookie award and the top honour for K-pop artistes in numerous ceremonies.