Concert review: K-pop girl group IVE throw a memorable ‘prom party’ for Singapore fans

IVE The First Fan Concert The Prom Queens
The Star Theatre
Last Friday
An 11 out of 10. Judging from their near-constant screams, that was arguably how fans would rate K-pop girl group IVE’s first performance in Singapore.
The much-anticipated sold-out show at The Star Theatre last Friday drew more than 5,000 attendees, all eager to meet the sextet in the flesh.
The members are South Koreans An Yujin, 19; Gaeul, 20; Jang Wonyoung, 18; Liz, 18; and Leeseo, 16, as well as Japanese member Rei, 19.
Debuting in December 2021 with the chart-topping Eleven, IVE quickly proved themselves to be a force on the K-pop scene.
Their popularity soared with the release of more hits, such as Love Dive, which swept several accolades for song of the year at major South Korean music awards in 2022.
That same year, they also made history by receiving both a rookie award and the top honour for K-pop artistes in numerous ceremonies.
IVE’s show here was part of their inaugural fan concert tour – a mash-up of a fan meeting and a concert, with game segments and performances – which started in South Korea in February.
It has since been held in Yokohama, Kobe, Manila and Taipei and moves on to Bangkok on July 8 and 9.
Here are three highlights from their 2½-hour performance.
1. A prom party storyline
With stylistic movie-like videos and a wall-to-wall LED backdrop, the audience was transported to IVE Academy, a fictional international high school where a prom party was due to take place.
Who would be crowned the prom queen? The strongest contenders were the beautiful members of the sextet, of course, according to campus chatter.
And one by one, the members were introduced in a video segment for their winning edge.
It was a storyline befitting the ages of the group members and relatable to the crowd, which was an even mix of young male and female fans.
The teenagers and young adults screamed the house down as their idols finally appeared on stage in plaid skirts that showed off their seemingly endless legs.
2. Crowd-pleasing set list
It was a concert packed with IVE’s best-known hits, such as the opening track After Like, and filled with synchronised dance moves.
They also delivered their high-octave power number I Am and the earworm Kitsch, both of which recently made their mark on numerous music charts around the world, including in the United States.
In an article earlier in 2023, American music magazine Billboard proclaimed IVE the next-generation powerhouse of K-pop.
During last Friday’s concert, they showed their versatility with covers from other singers as well.
Wonyoung and Rei did their rendition of American singer-songwriter’s Meghan Trainor’s Me Too, while Gaeul and Leeseo performed South Korean girl group Blackpink’s Kill This Love.
Yujin and Liz’s cover of Flashlight by British singer Jessie J was the only ballad in the show.
The emotional number showcased the pair’s vocal prowess to their adoring fans, or Dives as they are affectionately known.
3. And the prom queens are…
Being a fan concert, it was expected that the song-and-dance performances would be interspersed with activities that allowed audiences to get to know their idols better.
During two 15-minute game segments, the stage quickly converted into a classroom setting.
The six members were split into three pairs who competed in quizzes. The topics ranged from how well they knew one another to dance moves by other K-pop sensations.
The crowd cheered as IVE spontaneously grooved to hits by their celebrity chums, such as NewJeans’ Hype Boy and Le Sserafim’s Eve, Psyche And The Bluebeard.
In the end, Wonyoung and Liz, who named their team Durian, triumphed over the others with their quick responses.
It was a hoot to see them being crowned prom queens, strutting around the stage, each with a sash and a tiara.
As the concert drew to a close, Gaeul and Rei expressed their desire to work on their English so they could communicate better with their Singapore fans.
And Liz must have spoken for many when she said: “When we return, we hope it is on a runway stage that extends into the venue centre, so we can perform closer to our Dives.”