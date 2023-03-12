Concert review: Joey Yung’s solo show brimmed with visual and aural treats

Sands Grand Ballroom
Last Friday
The last time Cantopop singer Joey Yung performed in Singapore in 2016, it was a joint concert with fellow Hong Konger Hacken Lee. Last Friday, however, she had the stage all to herself before more than 6,000 fans.
Sands Grand Ballroom
Last Friday
The last time Cantopop singer Joey Yung performed in Singapore in 2016, it was a joint concert with fellow Hong Konger Hacken Lee. Last Friday, however, she had the stage all to herself before more than 6,000 fans.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.