Concert review: BTS’ Suga is a superstar at his peak in sold-out solo show

Suga Agust D Tour D-Day in Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday

He may be just one man, but K-pop sensation Suga can light up a stage all on his own.

At the second of his three consecutive sold-out nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Friday to Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper of juggernaut septet BTS gave audiences something truly special – an experience by a superstar at the height of his prowess.

The first in his group to headline his own solo tour, Suga, also known by his alter ego Agust D, performed for 9,500 screaming fans on Saturday.

Singapore is the last overseas stop of his two-month tour that began in North America, which will conclude with two shows in Seoul later this month.

His impressive rapping skills are not a secret to any BTS listener and his heartfelt singing – something he does not often get to do in the group – is a refreshing surprise.

But it was his powerful stage presence that made the show so watchable.

Aside from his live band in the background and a few numbers that called for backup dancers, Suga was often alone on a large, sparse stage. But he held his audience captive with an incredibly relaxed yet self-possessed energy.

He took a leisurely stroll on stage while the crowd chanted his name. He went up to the standing pen and snapped a selfie with a lucky fan’s mobile phone. He casually sipped what looked like iced lemon tea between verses of a high-speed rap.

And whenever he had an instrument, be it the acoustic guitar or piano, he appeared so comfortable that one would think he was playing in his living room.

Everything he did looked easy and effortless. Except, of course, it was not.

The show, which clocked in at just under two hours, was a deep dive into the journey he had to make to become the person that he is now.