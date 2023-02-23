Concert review: Backstreet Boys prove they still ‘got it goin’ on’ after nearly 30 years

Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wednesday
Backstreet’s back, alright – but as American boy band Backstreet Boys (BSB) took pains to point out during their concert on Wednesday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they never really left in the first place.
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wednesday
Backstreet’s back, alright – but as American boy band Backstreet Boys (BSB) took pains to point out during their concert on Wednesday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they never really left in the first place.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.