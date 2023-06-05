Concert review: Aaron Kwok is Cantopop’s Peter Pan

Aaron Kwok Amazing Kode World Tour 2023

Resorts World Ballroom

Sunday

It has been eight years since Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok last performed in Singapore, but it is as if not a day has passed. The songs and moves are mostly the same – and the star is ageless.

On the second evening of his two-night sold-out gigs here, he brought the 6,000-strong audience back in time to the 1990s as if he were Cantopop’s Peter Pan during an almost 2½-hour-long show.

At 57, Kwok is the second-youngest of the Four Heavenly Kings, who saw the height of their fame in the 1990s. The others are Jacky Cheung and Andy Lau, both 61, and Leon Lai, 56.

But when the clean-shaven, seemingly wrinkle-free Kwok rose from a platform beneath the stage to the energetic beats of the opening number The Wild City (1994), it was clear the decades had not marred his energy and drive.

Dressed in a figure-hugging reflective outfit with sunglasses and strawberry blond-coloured hair, he oozed Gen X cool.

The show was part of his Amazing Kode World Tour, which started in Las Vegas in March and will continue to Genting Highlands later this month.

Here are three highlights from his Singapore show.

1. Beautiful ballads

Kwok is not known for his skills as a balladeer. But on Sunday, he showcased several lovelorn songs often neglected in his previous shows. There was When I Found Out That You Are In Love (1995), which expresses the hurt when one’s partner is enamoured with someone else; and Who On Earth Can Tell Me? (1991) that reminisces on good times with a lost love.