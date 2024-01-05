Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

NEW YORK – A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea’s K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service.

TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its Fame series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

Fame: BTS depicts how the seven singers – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – became famous, and their switch from pop stars to soldiers.

Written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by manga artist Lucy Fidelis, the comic will be accessible in digital and print formats across various platforms, including Amazon, from Jan 10.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have become a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Some have won exemptions or served shorter terms, including Olympic medalists and prize-winning classical musicians. Some lawmakers had called for BTS to be exempt.

But in December 2022, the eldest member Jin, 31, joined the army, followed by J-Hope and Suga in April and September respectively, with the final four beginning their duty in December. Fans have pledged to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again.

TidalWave Comics also published a biographical comic book about Taylor Swift as part of its Female Force series on Dec 13. The 22-page glossy charted the American pop singer’s rise to stardom and highlighted some of her career achievements. REUTERS