Comedian Trevor Noah returns in November for Just For Laughs festival

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SINGAPORE – Emmy award-winning South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah will be back in Singapore to perform a live stand-up show at The Star Theatre on Nov 3.

The 42-year-old’s performance is one of the highlights of this year’s edition of the Just For Laughs Singapore comedy festival, which will run at various local venues from Oct 6 to Dec 1.

Pre-sale tickets for Noah’s show will start on Sept 9, 10am, while general sales will kick off on Sept 11, 10am.

The former host of American talk show and satire programme The Daily Show (1996 to present) last performed in Singapore in 2024 at the same venue, where he did four sold-out shows as part of his global Off The Record tour. He also staged two sold-out shows at the same venue in 2019, his debut performances in Singapore.

His list of accolades include Emmys in 2017 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Between The Scenes and in 2024 for Outstanding Talk Series for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Just For Laughs, founded in Canada in 1983, is regarded as the world’s largest and most prestigious comedy brand and festival. The Just For Laughs Singapore comedy festival made its debut in 2025 with global stars including Hong Kong-born American comedian Jimmy O. Yang and British comedian Eddie Izzard.

The diverse international line-up performing in Singapore this year includes viral sensation and American comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, who will bring her The Big Bowl Tour to The Star Theatre on Nov 25.

Other performers include Chinese-American comedian Jiaoying Summers, who will perform at Capitol Theatre on Oct 6, Australian comedian Aaron Chen at the Capitol Theatre on Oct 19 and American comedian Morgan Jay at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 13 and 14.

The festival also includes the Just For Laughs All Star Gala, which will take place at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 15. Hosted by Singaporean comedian Fadzri Rashid, also known as Fakkah Fuzz, the international cast of performers includes Sri Lanka-born Australian stand-up comedian Sashi Perera, Filipino comedian Alex Calleja and Hong Kong-based comedian Garron Chiu.

For Just For Laughs Singapore’s full-line up and ticketing details, go to www.jflsingapore.com

Book it/Trevor Noah Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 3, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $268 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555). Now/Live and Bohm Presents ticket pre-sale is from Sept 9, 10am to Sept 11, 9.59am. General sales will kick off on Sept 11, 10am.