Comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, to perform at Capitol Theatre

SINGAPORE - London-based Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, best known for his Uncle Roger videos, will have a stand-up show Capitol Theatre on June 15 next year (2022).

The 30-year-old became popular last year (2020) when a clip of him giving a scathing review of BBC Food presenter Hersha Patel's method of cooking egg fried rice went viral. He has since done other humorous videos on his YouTube channel, including chastising celebrity chefs cooking other Asian dishes.

Ng has also appeared on television shows such as British series Mock The Week on BBC Two and Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club on ITV, as well as Stand Up Central and Roast Battle on Comedy Central.

He is the host of comedy podcast Haiyaa With Nigel Ng as well as Rice To Meet You, a podcast with Swedish-born Chinese comedian Evelyn Mok.

The Singapore show is part of his global jaunt, Nigel Ng The Haiyaa World Tour, that includes performances in Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan.

Book it

Nigel Ng The Haiyaa World Tour

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Rd

When: June 15, 8pm

Admission: Tickets at $98, $108 and $128 will go on-sale Nov 24, 10am for fan club members (go to for details), Nov 25, 10am for Live Nation members and on Nov 26, 10am for public sales through Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster's website or call 3158 8588)