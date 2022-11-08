Comedienne Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk

LOS ANGELES – Comedienne Kathy Griffin’s verified Twitter account, which has two million followers, has been suspended after she changed her username to Elon Musk.

Similarly, other blue-ticked accounts with millions of followers have been suspended as the platform’s users test the new owner’s commitment to free speech he does not like.

Musk, 51, who has previously described himself as a “free speech absolutist”, tweeted on Sunday that “any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended”.

The Twitter account for h3h3Productions, which also changed its user name to Elon Musk, was also banned, despite labelling itself a parody.

User @jephjacques changed its display name to Elon Musk and posted a series of satirical tweets referencing Musk’s hands-on approach to his new company, including: “Look, can everyone just stop tweeting for a second? It’s too fast for me to moderate by myself.”

The account, which has more than 80,000 followers, was suspended a short time later.

Compounding the impression that he was personally involved in the decisions to ban accounts that target him, Musk responded to a tweet announcing Griffin’s suspension from the service.

“Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian,” he quipped, prompting a response apparently from Griffin, who said she was now using the account of her late mother, Maggie Griffin, who died in 2020.