Comedian John Cleese returns for show in Singapore next month

British comic icon John Cleese will perform a live stand-up show, Why There Is No Hope, at The Star Performing Arts Centre on Jan 8.

The Singapore show is the first international stop on his global tour.

The 82-year-old, whose career dates back to the early 1960s, was scheduled to perform in Singapore last year but the show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In 2014, he sold out two nights at the University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore.

Known for his dark humour, the co-founder of iconic British comedy troupe Monty Python and star of critically acclaimed 1970s British sitcom Fawlty Towers will take on topics such as woke culture, society and divorce in his performance.

Monty Python, which started in 1969 as a sketch television series, became a cult phenomenon that spawned live shows, albums, a musical and movies such as Monty Python's Life Of Brian (1979) and Monty Python's The Meaning Of Life (1983).

Cleese has also acted in movies, including A Fish Called Wanda (1989) as well as in several James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek films.

He recently acted in Christmas comedy Father Christmas Is Back and comedy Clifford The Big Red Dog, both released this year.

He is also the author of books such as his memoir, So Anyway... (2014), and the non-fiction Creativity: A Short And Cheerful Guide (2020).