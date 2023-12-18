Comedian Jee Seok-jin on hiatus from variety show Running Man for health reasons

Jee Seok-jin has been a fixture on Running Man since it premiered in 2010. PHOTO: JEESEOKJIN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

SEOUL – South Korean comedian Jee Seok-jin, a cast member of Running Man, is taking a break from the popular K-variety show.

“Jee has played a big role as the reliable eldest brother of Running Man, but he was recently advised that he needs rest and treatment for his health,” the production team of Running Man wrote in Korean and English on social media on Dec 18.

“He will return to Running Man as soon as possible after taking a short break.”

Jee’s absence was earlier announced by his agency, ESteem Entertainment, which said in a statement on Dec 18 that he requires treatment after a recent health screening. It did not elaborate on his condition.

The 57-year-old has been a fixture on the show since it premiered in 2010. He debuted as a singer in 1992 and later hosted several television shows, including Star Golden Bell (2004 to 2010).

This is the second change in Running Man’s line-up in recent months.

South Korean actress Jeon So-min’s agency announced in October that she was leaving the show after six years to focus on acting.

The current roster of cast members consists of Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Cast of South Korean variety series Running Man seen filming in Singapore
South Korean actress Jeon So-min to leave variety show Running Man after six years

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top