Comedian Jee Seok-jin on hiatus from variety show Running Man for health reasons

SEOUL – South Korean comedian Jee Seok-jin, a cast member of Running Man, is taking a break from the popular K-variety show.

“Jee has played a big role as the reliable eldest brother of Running Man, but he was recently advised that he needs rest and treatment for his health,” the production team of Running Man wrote in Korean and English on social media on Dec 18.

“He will return to Running Man as soon as possible after taking a short break.”

Jee’s absence was earlier announced by his agency, ESteem Entertainment, which said in a statement on Dec 18 that he requires treatment after a recent health screening. It did not elaborate on his condition.

The 57-year-old has been a fixture on the show since it premiered in 2010. He debuted as a singer in 1992 and later hosted several television shows, including Star Golden Bell (2004 to 2010).

This is the second change in Running Man’s line-up in recent months.

South Korean actress Jeon So-min’s agency announced in October that she was leaving the show after six years to focus on acting.

The current roster of cast members consists of Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan.