Colin Farrell splits with girlfriend of five years; Brie Larson breaks up with partner after four years

LOS ANGELES – Actor Colin Farrell is rumoured to have broken up with his girlfriend of five years, Ms Kelly MacNamara, due to their busy work schedules.

Farrell and Ms MacNamara, who is the personal assistant to Irish rock band U2’s guitarist The Edge, had been together since 2017, but kept their romance low-profile.

According to British media outlet The Sun, an unnamed source said: “Colin is the man of the moment in film, thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin. He spent months working on that, along with the last Batman blockbuster, in which he played Penguin. Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.”

Farrell, 46, attended the recent Oscars ceremony – he was nominated for Best Actor for The Banshees Of Inisherin – with his 13-year-old son Henry and had not been seen with Ms MacNamara in recent months.

Marvel actress Brie Larson, 33, has also called it quits with her partner, actor-musician-director Elijah Allan-Blitz, 36.

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” Larson said in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

They were first captured kissing in July 2019, about half a year after she called off her engagement to actor-musician Alex Greenwald.

Larson and Allan-Blitz walked the red carpet at the Oscars in 2020 and had collaborated on projects in their time together, including The Messy Truth VR Experience, which earned an Emmy in the Outstanding Original Interactive Programme category.

While Larson did not reveal details of the break-up, she said: “I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30. What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?”