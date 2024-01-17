Coldplay’s concerts a space-themed spectacle: 9 songs to watch out for

Nobody said it was easy. But after months of anticipation, Coldplay will finally make it to Singapore’s shores as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

Not only that, the British rock band will set a record here as the first act to play six nights at the National Stadium, the Lion City’s largest concert venue.

Their current tour kicked off in Costa Rica in 2022, and has travelled to Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

Their sold-out Singapore performances – the tour’s 125th to 130th – will be performed on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Some 300,000 fans, who paid $68 to $298 a ticket, are slated to attend.

Other Asian stops include two nights each in Kaohsiung, Tokyo, Bangkok and Bulacan in the Philippines, as well as one night each in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Coldplay last performed two concerts at the National Stadium in 2017 as part of their A Head Full Of Dreams tour (2016 to 2017).

The group’s current tour, their eighth, is in support of their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres (2021). The tour has made headlines for its ground-breaking sustainability initiatives, which include the world’s first tourable battery system and a show powered by 100 per cent renewable energy in almost all locations.

The quartet recently revealed that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 47 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than their previous stadium tour, and that more than seven million trees have been planted around the world – one for each concertgoer.

In addition, the LED wristbands issued to concertgoers are plant-based and reusable, and collected back at the end of each show. They have an average return rate of 86 per cent.

The two-hour show will be divided into four acts, each themed around the idea of planets, moons, stars and home.

According to news reports and videos from Coldplay’s performances in other cities, fans can expect a kaleidoscopic, space-themed spectacle with many circular screens, filled with splashes of colour, as well as a set list comprising 21 songs.