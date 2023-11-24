Coldplay pays tribute to late fan during concert in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Coldplay paid a heartfelt tribute to a late fan during its first concert at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.
In the over two-hour show, the British rock band took time to dedicate a set to Jade Mikayla John, who passed away two weeks before the concert.
Coldplay honoured Jade’s memory by performing her favourite song, Sparks, while showcasing a photo of her on the jumbotron.
Frontman Chris Martin conveyed the band’s appreciation for Jade during the set, saying: “We played that song for our friend Jade who couldn’t be here today. We send all our love to Jade’s family. Thank you.”
Coldplay’s heartwarming display came after Jade’s father, Dave, called a local radio station in hopes of getting the band to show a photo of his late daughter during one of its sets.
According to Dave, Jade had been a huge fan of Coldplay since childhood and longed to see the band performing in Malaysia – a wish that was fulfilled after she secured a ticket to the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in KL.
In another interview with a portal, Dave said that Jade’s love for Coldplay extended beyond music, encompassing the members’ personalities and the causes they championed.
The report added that Jade was set to pursue her studies at a globally recognised bakery school and had plans to start a bakery business in Britain alongside her boyfriend.
Coldplay’s KL gig drew a crowd of over 75,000 people, with more standing outside the stadium to sing along to hits like Viva La Vida, Yellow, My Universe and Fix You, among others.
Other highlights of the show include Martin reciting a pantun in Bahasa Malaysia and crafting an improvised “Kuala Lumpur Song”, in which he sang about his love for Malaysian rain. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK