Coldplay pays tribute to late fan during concert in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Coldplay paid a heartfelt tribute to a late fan during its first concert at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.

In the over two-hour show, the British rock band took time to dedicate a set to Jade Mikayla John, who passed away two weeks before the concert.

Coldplay honoured Jade’s memory by performing her favourite song, Sparks, while showcasing a photo of her on the jumbotron.

Frontman Chris Martin conveyed the band’s appreciation for Jade during the set, saying: “We played that song for our friend Jade who couldn’t be here today. We send all our love to Jade’s family. Thank you.”

Coldplay’s heartwarming display came after Jade’s father, Dave, called a local radio station in hopes of getting the band to show a photo of his late daughter during one of its sets.