Coda bags key prize before Oscars as Steven Spielberg honours George Lucas

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Hollywood's producers named Coda, a heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family, the year's best film at their annual gala on Saturday (March 19), throwing the race for next week's Oscars wide open.

Coda, which cast deaf actors in several lead roles, follows teenage Ruby - who can hear - as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate.

The movie, released by Apple TV+, is now best-placed to vie with Netflix's Western, The Power Of The Dog, the presumed Academy Award frontrunner.

"I have always been drawn to stories that are filled with humanity," said producer Philippe Rousselet, accepting the award.

"And in a world where we see the lack of it every day, I'll take this tonight - this award - as a sign that there's still hope."

The Producers Guild Awards (PGA), taking place with Oscars voting now under way, have correctly predicted 11 of the past 14 winners of the best picture Academy Award.

Encanto won the PGA's best animated film, strengthening its own Oscars bid before voting ends on Tuesday.

Summer Of Soul - musician Questlove's first movie, about the Black Woodstock festival that took place in 1969 Harlem - racked up another best documentary win.

The Academy Awards take place in Hollywood on March 27.

"In music, coda means the end of a movement. But our film is the beginning of one," said Coda actress Marlee Matlin.

"It's a wonderful thing that audiences have embraced our movie and it's wonderful to be making history," she said, before it took the night's top prize.

Spielberg honours Lucas