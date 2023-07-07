Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz breaks his silence, calls her his ‘beloved wife’

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee’s estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, has broken his silence a day after her death.

The pop diva, who had battled depression, died on Wednesday following a suicide attempt on Sunday. She was 48.

Rockowitz, who is in his mid-60s, was reportedly away from Hong Kong, where he is based, at the time of her death, but flew back the next day.

In an obituary signed by Rockowitz and his two daughters from his previous marriage, Rachel and Sarah, as well as Lee’s two older sisters Nancy and Carol, they wrote: “Coco was a beautiful person inside and out, warm and kind. She was an accomplished singer-songwriter, a talented performer, a caring mentor to the younger generation, a beloved wife, a well-loved friend and a dear family member.”

Rockowitz and Lee tied the knot in a lavish two-day wedding in 2011 after dating for eight years.

The couple had been separated for more than two years at the time of her death and recent reports said that they were due to sign the divorce papers this month.

Although Rockowitz does not have a social media presence, netizens have taken to flaming him on old posts that he is tagged in on Instagram and blaming him for allegedly cheating on Lee in the later years of their marriage.

On Thursday night, Lee’s sister Nancy shared on Facebook that scammers were using the news of her death to raise funds for charity.

“Please be aware that we will not do fundraising of any sort and have not issued any memorial products in her name,” she wrote, adding that their family will take legal action against these scammers.

She also revealed that there are plans for memorial events for the star, who was a huge hit in the region in the 1990s and had a career which spanned 30 years.

The events will be held in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in August, with details to be announced later.