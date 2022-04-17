Coachella returns in all its glittering, neon glory - mask optional

INDIO, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Revellers in thong bodysuits, wearing glitter eyeshadow and sheathed in neon partied late into the night on Friday (April 15) as the first Coachella music festival since the pandemic's onset got underway in the California desert.

Brazilian singer Anitta brought electricity with twerkified dance routines on lock, thrilling crowds after inviting rappers Snoop Dogg and Saweetie onstage, as singer Phoebe Bridgers conjured a lighter-waving mood with dreamy strings accompanying her morose lyricism - and a guttural scream for good measure.

And English singer Harry Styles debuted at Coachella as a headliner, kicking off the night's premiere set enveloped in a fur coat before stripping to reveal a disco ball of an outfit he donned to dance down the stage runway, thousands of screaming fans clamouring at his feet.

The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends is one of the world's most watched festivals, and traditionally kicks off the year's summer concert circuit.

Coachella's 2020 edition was scrapped as the coronavirus pandemic came into full force, and two years of chaotic cancellations, rescheduled shows and lineup shakeups ensued.

As it returns after a three-year hiatus, Coachella is a bellwether for the multibillion-dollar touring industry that is still on shaky ground after persistent pandemic setbacks.

After other large-scale festivals, including the Lollapalooza music festival last year, required proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 result, Coachella this winter announced it would not require any such mitigation measures, including masks or social distancing.

But it comes amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States, mostly due to the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

Friday saw temperatures climb and as festival-goers descended on the grounds for three days of partying, contracting coronavirus seemed back of mind.

"Look at this!" Ms Sarah Jones, a 26-year-old from Oregon, told AFP.

"We just want to have fun; I don't want to think about (coronavirus) tonight."

'Everybody misses this'