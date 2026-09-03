Coachella reportedly pursuing BTS for 2027 line-up

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The group’s potential appearance has drawn particular attention after the festival organiser’s CEO visited Seoul.

SEOUL – BTS could be headed to Coachella in 2027, with the festival’s organiser reportedly stepping up efforts to book the group for its 2027 line-up.

Goldenvoice, which organises the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is reportedly in intense negotiations to secure BTS, according to Hits Daily Double.

The report comes as the festival begins taking shape ahead of its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16-18.

According to the publication, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa are among the acts expected to headline, while Fred Again is reportedly being considered for a major slot. SZA, Oasis and Radiohead are also among the artists being discussed for prominent positions on the line-up.

BTS’ potential appearance has drawn particular attention following Goldenvoice president and CEO Paul Tollett’s visit to Seoul earlier in 2026.

Tollett attended BTS’ full-group comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, where he was seen watching the show next to Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

His attendance came amid reports of discussions involving BTS, Goldenvoice and its parent company AEG Presents in January, when it was reported that Hybe had bought a stake in Coachella as part of negotiations to grant AEG Presents promotional rights to BTS’ world tour. The reported deal ultimately did not materialise, with rival concert promoter Live Nation taking charge of the tour.

BTS’ currently announced touring schedule would leave room for a Coachella performance. The last confirmed date of the group’s ongoing Arirang world tour is March 16 in Bulacan, the Philippines, about three weeks before the first weekend of the festival.

The report has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing excitement. Others voiced disappointment, arguing that “BTS has become too big for Coachella” and raising concerns that the festival’s large influencer presence could leave “fewer spots for fans who genuinely want to see the group perform”.

Coachella traditionally unveils its line-up in September ahead of the following year’s festival. With the 2026 line-up announced on Sept 16, 2025, the 2027 line-up could be revealed later in September.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently performing four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, having completed two shows on Sept 1 and Sept 2, with more scheduled on Sept 5 and Sept 6. The Los Angeles shows will conclude the group’s North American leg of the tour, with the South American leg expected to kick off on Oct 2 and 3 in Bogota, Colombia. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK