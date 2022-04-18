Coachella music fest returns with a bang

INDIO (United States) • Revellers in thong bodysuits, wearing glitter eyeshadow and sheathed in neon partied late into the night last Friday as the first Coachella music festival since the pandemic's onset got under way in the California desert.

Brazilian singer Anitta brought electricity with twerkified dance routines on lock, thrilling crowds after inviting rappers Snoop Dogg and Saweetie onstage, as singer Phoebe Bridgers conjured a lighter-waving mood with dreamy strings accompanying her morose lyricism - and a guttural scream for good measure.

And English singer Harry Styles debuted at Coachella as a headliner, kicking off the night's premiere set enveloped in a fur coat before stripping to reveal a disco ball of an outfit he donned to dance down the stage runway, thousands of screaming fans clamouring at his feet.

The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends is one of the world's most watched festivals, and traditionally kicks off the year's summer concert circuit.

Coachella's 2020 edition was scrapped as the coronavirus pandemic came into full force, and two years of chaotic cancellations, rescheduled shows and line-up shake-ups ensued.

As it returns after a three-year hiatus, Coachella is a bellwether for the multibillion-dollar touring industry that is still on shaky ground after persistent pandemic setbacks.

After other large-scale festivals, including the Lollapalooza music festival last year, required proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 result, Coachella this winter announced it would not require any such mitigation measures, including masks or social distancing.

But it comes amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States, mostly due to the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

The festival is held mostly outside, welcoming some 125,000 revellers daily from all over the US and abroad, many of whom camp and fill up hotels nearby.

There are two virus testing sites on festival grounds.

Mr Jose Arballo - a senior public information representative for the public health department of Riverside County, where Coachella takes place - said there also would be bolstered testing facilities nearby.

Anitta, 29, made history earlier this year as she became the first Brazilian to reach the world's No. 1 spot on Spotify.

She commanded Coachella's main stage, whose set featured imagery replicating a Rio de Janeiro favela, opening with the intro of Mas Que Nada as California legend Snoop Dogg joined her.

During a show that saw her jump seamlessly between Portuguese, English and Spanish, Anitta later launched into her booty-grinding reggaeton hit Envolver, the masses joining in the rhythm.

Other major acts playing sets at Coachella last weekend included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

US singer Billie Eilish headlined the festival last Saturday, while Canadian singer The Weeknd collaborated with supergroup Swedish House Mafia to helm it yesterday.

The duet act was an 11th-hour addition after rapper Kanye West unceremoniously pulled out of his headliner spot mere weeks ago.

US rapper Travis Scott also dropped out after a deadly concert stampede at his Astroworld show in Houston last year, while 2020's anticipated headliner Frank Ocean is set to return to the desert next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE