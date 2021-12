Sands Theatre / Thursday (Dec 16)

There are two kinds of Kit Chan concerts. The first being razzle-dazzle extravaganzas filled with glitzy costumes and explosive dance moves, such as her 2001 gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Then there are the intimate affairs, featuring acoustic renditions and reflective, personal story-telling, like her 25th anniversary show at the Esplanade Theatre in 2018.