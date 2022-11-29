Chuu breaks silence after being fired from K-pop girl group Loona for abusing staff

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Loona’s Chuu has come under scrutiny after her management agency Blockberry Creative announced last Friday that she had been fired for abusing staff.

On Monday, the 23-year-old broke her silence on her personal Instagram account, appearing to deny the allegation. “As I have not received any contact regarding this series of events or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans.”

Some of her bandmates from the 12-member group, which debuted in 2016, also took her side on social media, as did a number of fans and brands which had previously worked with Chuu.

Some fans asserted that Chuu knew she would be kicked out. She had told fans not to be surprised should certain reports come out in the near future during an online fan meeting in October.

She had taken her agency to court in December 2021 and won a partial injunction that allowed her to carry out individual projects outside of the group.

Meanwhile, nine other members – barring Hyunjin and ViVi – reportedly applied recently for a similar injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts, according to South Korean media outlet JTBC’s Entertainment News Team on Monday.

The agency denied the report. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK