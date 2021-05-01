Chung's weight gain 'due to hormonal imbalance'

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi has clarified that her fellow Twins singer Gillian Chung is battling hormonal imbalance. This is after Chung appeared in a trailer for a show looking like she had gained weight.

Chung, 40, was recently in a trailer for the Chinese reality show Twinkle Love, in which 10 graduates, who are all 20 years old, take part in a graduation trip.

Chung, who will be one of the regular guests on the show, disclosed in the trailer that her first love was a Japanese and that she would tell her 20-year-old self to be a good person. However, viewers were more interested in how she looked. Some said she still looked pretty despite the weight gain.

Chung has not reacted to these comments.

However, Choi, 38, who was attending the premiere of her latest movie, 77 Heartwarmings, a romance also starring Pakho Chau and Mario Maurer, said Chung's weight gain was due to hormonal imbalance.

She added: "What matters is health and happiness."

She also said she did not express too much concern as she did not want to add pressure on Chung.

It is not the first time Chung's weight has made the news. Netizens said she looked rounder last July when she appeared in a live-streaming show. That episode took place after news broke in May that she had split with her Taiwanese aesthetics doctor husband Michael Lai, after less than two years of marriage.

Last September, Chung suffered a head injury after an accident in her hotel room while filming a movie in Xiamen, China.