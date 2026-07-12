Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon ditch red carpet for chai and bun maska in India’s Mumbai

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(From left) Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland enjoying a cup of chai and bun maska in India’s famous Olympia Coffee House in Colaba on July 10.

MUMBAI – Before the grand release of The Odyssey, Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon took time to enjoy one of Mumbai’s most loved local traditions.

Instead of rushing between promotional events, the trio visited India’s famous Olympia Coffee House in Colaba on July 10, where they were seen sipping tea and enjoying bun maska – soft, pillowy buns generously slathered with sweetened butter – giving fans a memorable glimpse of their visit to the city.

Pictures from the visit quickly caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to see the Hollywood stars embracing a simple local experience during their stay in India.

Before their outing, the team attended a special screening of The Odyssey organised for members of the Indian film industry.

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon posed for photographers as they arrived at the event. The screening also saw the presence of veteran Bollywood actors Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s India launch.

Filmmakers and actors of The Odyssey at a movie screening in Mumbai. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM UNIVERSALPICTURESINDIA/INSTAGRAM

A day earlier, Nolan greeted fans gathered for another screening and shared an emotional message about his connection with India.

He reminded the audience that although he had visited Mumbai before, this was the first time he was launching one of his films in the city.

“I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Nolan told the cheering crowd.

He also thanked Indian movie lovers for their warm welcome and praised their passion for cinema.

Nolan said it is always exciting to visit India and recalled shooting films in both Jodhpur and Mumbai. He added that every visit has been special and shared that he had wanted for many years to premiere one of his films in India. Calling Indian viewers among the world’s most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinema audiences, he said it was a thrilling experience to present the film to them first.

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s latest mythic action epic. He has written, directed and co-produced the film, which is based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer.

The story follows Odysseus as he begins a dangerous ten-year journey back to his kingdom of Ithaca after the fall of Troy, facing countless challenges along the way. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK