Christopher Lee's Dishing With Chris Lee wins at ContentAsia Awards

SINGAPORE - Actor Christopher Lee's nostalgic kampung cooking show Dishing With Chris Lee took home the award for Best Factual Entertainment Programme For a Single Market In Asia at the regional ContentAsia Awards last Friday (Aug 26) night.

The eight-episode Mediacorp series features Lee, who grew up in a kampung, cooking with guests in a rustic setting.

Among the guests are actors Li Nanxing and Brandon Wong, singers Cavin Soh and JJ Lin, Lee's wife Fann Wong and even Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.

The series beat nominees which included two other Mediacorp programmes, Mahakavi from Vasantham, and Towkay, Take A Break, which was hosted by actress Rebecca Lim. Other contenders were India's Ultimate Warrior and Tell You Law from Malaysia.

The award ceremony was held in Bangkok and organised by ContentAsia, an information platform which offers insights into Asia's content environment.