Singapore actor Christopher Lee wins second Golden Bell Award for HBO Asia's Workers

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actor Christopher Lee took home the Best Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film trophy at the Golden Bell Awards held in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 2) for his performance in last year's series Workers.

Lee, 50, dialled into the prestigious television awards show - Taiwan's equivalent of the Emmys - from Singapore when his category was announced.

"Ah, I'm so happy," he exclaimed via video from the Marina Bay Sands hotel .

In an emotional acceptance speech, he thanked his family - actress wife Fann Wong and their seven-year-old son.

"I want to thank my wife, Fann, and my son, Zed. In particular, I'm really thankful to my wife. It is because of your dedication and your unconditional support that I feel at ease acting and filming dramas outside."

Lee also thanked the cast and crew of the HBO Asia drama and said the win was special as it is the first drama he has filmed speaking largely in Taiyu, the Southern Min dialect. The series revolves around a group of happy-go-lucky blue-collar labourers.

This is Lee's second Golden Bell Award. He won Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2014 for family drama A Good Wife.

Workers was a big winner in the mini-series category, bagging the Best Mini-series Award. Lee's co-star Simon Hsueh also picked up an award - for Best Supporting Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film category.

Fann reposted Instagram stories congratulating her husband for his win.

The Golden Bell Awards was broadcast live on Hub E City (StarHub TV Channel 825) on Saturday. It will also be available to stream through StarHub TV+ from Oct 5.