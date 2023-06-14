Chris Hemsworth says being set on fire eight times for film sequel Extraction 2 was ‘terrifying’

LOS ANGELES – Chris Hemsworth’s stellar stunt work in the action thriller Extraction – Netflix’s most-watched original film when it came out in 2020 – won rave reviews from critics, even those who did not care for the rest of the movie.

And the Australian star is reprising his role as Tyler Rake, a special forces operative-turned-mercenary, in the sequel Extraction 2, which debuts on Netflix on Friday. In it, Rake is tasked with breaking a gangster’s family out of jail.

But 39-year-old Hemsworth, who plays the Norse god Thor in superhero blockbusters such as the Thor (2011 to 2022) and Avengers (2012 to present) films, admits that physically demanding parts such as this are getting harder with age.

Speaking to The Straits Times and other media at a Zoom press event, the actor says: “I’m a little older now, so it hurts a bit more when you make mistakes.

“I remember in my 20s doing things and not even warming up. You just smash yourself around and (go), like, ‘Yeah, no worries.’

“All you want to do is impress the stunt coordinator, the director or whoever, and it’s head first into everything.”

The father of three – who also says he gets lots of joint pains – adds that in hindsight, he would have handled some of the action work earlier in his career differently, because that attitude “doesn’t really lean into the longevity of it all”.

“There are injuries I’ve had over the years that could’ve been prevented with a bit more intelligence and a different approach – and also being honest and saying, ‘this doesn’t quite feel right’.”

Before, his gung-ho spirit sprang partly from fear, adds Hemsworth, who was praised for his portrayal of the late British race-car driver James Hunt in sports biopic Rush (2013).

“It’s the fear of letting someone down and being ready to do whatever anyone says, because you’re so thankful for the job that you do some silly things.”

Now, he recognises the importance of “speaking up when I think there could be a better way of doing it”.

He also focuses on getting better rehearsal time and more functional training – “having my movements in training mimic what I’m going to be doing in the film, as opposed to just lifting weights”.