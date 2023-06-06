Chow Yun Fat slapped 62 times and needed five stitches while filming his first movie in five years

HONG KONG – Veteran actor Chow Yun Fat, who is returning to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus, was slapped 62 times and needed five stitches in his upcoming film.

He plays an irresponsible gambler in the movie One More Chance, which was shot in 2019 but had its release delayed. It will premiere in Hong Kong and mainland China on June 21.

In a series of promotional clips shared on the movie’s Weibo account, fans are given a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes.

In one video, Chow, 68, tells co-star Kenny Wong, 60, who has to slap him repeatedly for a scene, to go for it without fear. He even demonstrates how to do it forcefully.

The caption on the clip read: “For the sake of the production, please go ahead and slap. Don’t worry.”

In another clip, he is accidentally injured when Wong hits him in a fight scene.

Even as he is bleeding from a gash on his forehead, he is heard reassuring the concerned cast and crew, as well as his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan: “It’s a superficial wound. Don’t be scared. Keep calm.”

The clip shows him returning to the set, all smiles as he reveals he has five stitches and jokes that it is an auspicious number.

Another behind-the-scenes video shows Chow being dragged by his hair. He then demonstrates how the action can be more vicious.

He also cracks a joke about himself using his nickname, saying: “Luckily Fat Gor has a lot of hair.”

The movie, also starring Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen, follows Chow’s character as he agrees to take care of the child of a former girlfriend for a month in return for money. The boy, who has autism, turns out to be his son.