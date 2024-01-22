Chow Yun Fat, 68, not satisfied with completing half-marathon in 2hr 26min

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat, who took part in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Jan 21, was not satisfied with his timing.

Under the guidance and in the company of his coach, Chow clocked in at 2hr 26min 08sec for the 21km race.

“It was four minutes slower than my target,” the 68-year-old told the media.

As to whether he would take on the full marathon at some point, he joked: “I may take part if I can complete it in two hours. I may achieve it when I reach 90 years old.”

Chow, who recently starred in the film One More Chance (2023), said he planned to challenge himself with the half-marathon again in 2025, as he hoped to complete it five minutes faster.

This was not the actor’s first half-marathon. He took part in the inaugural Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HK Section) Half Marathon in November and finished his first half-marathon in 2hr 27min 56sec.