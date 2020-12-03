Chinese streaming giant iQiyi to produce K-drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho

SINGAPORE - Chinese streaming giant iQiyi will be producing a K-drama for the first time, it announced at the Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) on Thursday (Dec 3).

iQiyi International, which is headquartered in Singapore, will work with South Korean production house Studio Dragon and broadcaster JTBC to create the original series My Roommate Is A Gumiho.

Based on a popular South Korean web comic called Living Together - the series will star Jang Ki-yong (Search: WWW, 2019) and Lee Hye-ri (Reply 1988, 2015). It is expected to air in 2021.

Jang, 28, stars as the mythical nine tailed fox spirit or gumiho, which has been trying to attain human form for 999 years. But just as he is on the verge of succeeding - a college student, played by Lee,26, accidentally disrupts his plans.

The cohabitation romantic-comedy will be directed by Nam Sung-woo (Kkondae Intern, 2020) and written by Baek Sun-woo and Choi Bo-rim, who adapted the 2018 romance series What's Wrong With Secretary Kim to much success.

Studio Dragon is behind some of the biggest K-drama successes in recent years, including Crash Landing On You, which finished its run earlier this year. JTBC has ratings juggernauts in its history as well - such as this year's critically acclaimed infidelity drama The World Of The Married and last year's Sky Castle.

This is the only K-drama production currently announced by the streaming service.

iQiyi, which soft launched its international site last year, also looked back at some of its high-performing programmes at ATF including the mystery series The Bad Kids starring Chinese actor Qin Hao, which won Best Creative Award at this year's Busan International Film Festival.

The competition reality series Youth With You 2 was also a global sensation. Officially released clips of show such as performances of the contestants, totalled around 300 million views.

iQiyi also signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with Singapore Tourism Board to market Singapore as a destination in China and other key markets.

Closer to home, homegrown broadcaster Mediacorp announced on Wednesday (Dec 2) a distribution deal with Hangzhou-based digital service provider Wasu Group. Over 1,000 hours of Mediacorp's Chinese-language content will be offered to 100 million subscribers across 100 cities in 29 provinces in China.

The three-year collaboration is Mediacorp's largest distribution to date of its catalogue in the Chinese market. Under the deal, Wasu audiences in China will get at least 100 hours of fresh Mediacorp titles and content annually.