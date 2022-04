SINGAPORE - Chinese star Feng Shaofeng says the most memorable thing about filming the Chinese family drama, Life Is A Long Quiet River, is getting to experience the different jobs that his down-on-his-luck character goes through in the series.

"Before we began filming, I read the original novel and I think what's really memorable is how many jobs and skills my character Shi Yun has - it was like experiencing different occupations at one go," he tells The Straits Times in an e-mail interview.