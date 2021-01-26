Chinese singers admit to having a child together

The Chinese entertainment industry was rocked by yet another child scandal after Chinese singers Hua Chenyu and Zhang Bichen admitted they have a daughter together.

The revelation came days after Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was accused by her ex-boyfriend last week of abandoning two surrogate babies they had together in the United States.

The latest saga began when a Chinese netizen disclosed in a forum last Thursday that a top Chinese artiste had just registered the household for his one-year-old child, adding that the child's mother is also from the entertainment industry.

Hua, 30, and Zhang, 31, have been rumoured in the past to be dating, but have never admitted to being a couple. Last Friday evening, Hua, a former winner of the Super Boy singing contest in 2013, revealed in a short statement on Weibo that he and Zhang do indeed have a child.

Zhang, a former member of K-pop girl group Sunny Days, wrote a longer post on Weibo a few minutes later, detailing the whole affair.

She admitted that she used to date Hua, referring to him by his nickname "Hua Hua" in the post.

"I was shocked when I discovered that I was pregnant in the autumn of 2018," she said. "I panicked at that time and didn't know what to do, as being married and having children was not in my plan, at least not for a few years."

She eventually made the decision to have the baby, but she did not know what to say to Hua, nor how he would react to the news.

"I chose to leave him and did not tell him the reasons, telling him only not to contact me in future," she continued. "For a long time, I did not answer his call and did not reply to him on WeChat. We lost contact gradually as he could not find me."

She gave birth to a baby girl.

"As the child grows up, I realised I made an irrational decision by depriving my daughter of the right to have a father and Hua the option of being a father," she said.

She recounted how she told Hua the truth and saw the joy in his eyes when he met his daughter for the first time. She said she kept the news of her daughter from the public to protect the child and hopes she can grow up in a peaceful and happy environment.

Hua's agency said in a statement that he is single, but will raise the child together with Zhang even though they are not married.