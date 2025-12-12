Chinese singer Wang Sulong to hold first concert here at Singapore Indoor Stadium in March

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese singer and songwriter Wang Sulong, also known as Silence Wang, is staging his first concert in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Chinese singer-songwriter Wang Sulong, also known as Silence Wang, will stage his first concert here at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 28.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Dec 17 while general sales start on Dec 19. Prices range from $148 to $338.

The prominent Mandopop artiste’s show marks the grand finale and last stop of his Rise Of Romance World Tour, which includes dates in the United States and Australia.

The current jaunt follows the Romance Universe theme of his previous tours, with a story-driven narrative reflected in the stage design and song arrangements.

The singer is known for soundtracks to Chinese dramas. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

The 36-year-old released his debut album Dreams Come True in 2010, and has since racked up hits like A Little Sweet (2012). He is also known for soundtracks such as Rings Of Time, the theme song for Chinese drama The Journey Of Flower (2015), and One Alluring Smile from another series Love O2O (2016).

Wang’s recent albums include Cross Over and 21st Century Romance, both released in 2022, and One Hundred Thousand Volts, which dropped in 2024.

He has won accolades such as Best New Artist at 2013’s Chinese Top Ten Music Awards; Best Singer-Songwriter and Top 10 Songs of the Year for One Alluring Smile at the Chinese Top Ten Music Awards in 2017; Best Singer-Songwriter and Best Concept Album for Live (2017) at the Chinese Top Ten Music Awards in 2018; and Best Mainland Male Singer at the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in 2025.

Book it/Silence Wang “Rise Of Romance” World Tour – Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: March 28, 8pm

Admission: Tickets are priced from $148 to $338. Mastercard pre-sale starts on Dec 17 , from noon to 11.59pm (go to www.priceless.com/music). The Live Nation pre-sale starts on Dec 18, from noon to 11.59pm (livenation.sg). General sales start from Dec 19, noon via Ticketmaster (go to www.ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)