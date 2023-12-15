Chinese singer Li Ronghao performing in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE – China’s Li Ronghao, who is known for his songwriting ability and soulful singing, will return to Singapore for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 3.

He last performed here in 2019 at the same venue. He also did a gig at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo in 2017.

His Free Soul world tour is in support of his 2002 record of the same name. His seventh album contains hits such as The Dark Plum Sauce, which has been streamed more than 30 million times on Spotify.

The sweet ballad paints a rosy picture of young love, comparing a woman’s smile to the taste of dark plum sauce.

The 38-year-old is the tour’s music director and the concert promises to be a visual feast for fans. The tour has already travelled to many cities in China, such as Chengdu and Wuhan, and is slated to make a stop in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 27.

For the Singapore gig, Live Nation members can secure tickets during an exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Dec 18, from 10am to 11.59pm. Go to www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets to the public will be available from 10am on Dec 19.

Ronghao Li Free Soul World Tour – Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 3, 8pm

Admission: $158 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets