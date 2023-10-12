Chinese singer Joker Xue sells out Singapore concert in two hours, new date announced

SINGAPORE - All it took was around two hours for tickets to Joker Xue’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to sell out on Thursday.

Last week, it was announced that the Chinese singer - who last performed here in 2018 at the same venue - will stage his show on Jan 6, 2024. The Singapore Indoor Stadium has a maximum seating capacity of 12,000.

General ticket sales started at 10am on Thursday. At 12.18pm, concert promoter iMe SG announced on its Facebook page that all tickets had been snapped up.

It added that Xue will perform a second concert on Jan 7, and that tickets - priced from $167 to $377 - will go on sale at 10am on Friday.

They are part of his Extraterrestrial world tour which kicked off in 2021 and has stopped at Chinese cities such as Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai. About 60 concerts have been held so far, attracting more than two million fans.

During the show, the 40-year-old performer is expected to transform into an interstellar executive who descends from an alien planet and is ordered to destroy Earth. On the eve of Earth’s destruction, he is inspired by the beauty of mankind and sacrifices his life to save the planet.

Xue, who released his first album in 2006, is known for hits such as Serious Snow (2006), Ugly (2013) and Actor (2015). His most recent album, Countless (2022), features the song Turn Waste Into Treasure and You Are Not Alone, a duet with Taiwanese crooner Jeff Chang.

Joker Xue “Extraterrestrial” World Tour Live in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Jan 7, 7pm

Admission: Tickets from $167 to $377 are available via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets