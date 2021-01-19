Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves unveils first 10 contestants for its second season

Popular Chinese reality television series Sisters Who Make Waves has officially announced the first 10 female celebrities taking part in the second season of the show.

One of the highest-profile names on the list unveiled on Weibo on Tuesday (Jan 19) is Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, who has been in the news in the last two years for declining to disclose who fathered her third son, who was born in Nov 2018.

Cheung, 40, has not been active in the movie industry and concentrated on Chinese variety shows after her 2011 divorce from actor Nicholas Tse, with whom she has two sons.

The other famous name on the list is Chinese veteran singer Na Ying, 53, who is famous for songs such as The Day Doesn't Know The Night, Conquer and Just Like A Dream.

She notably appeared as a mentor and judge on Chinese reality singing competition The Voice Of China, later renamed Sing! China.

Other names on the list are Chinese singers Yang Yuying and Jennifer Li, as well as Chinese actresses Jin Qiaoqiao, Zuo Xiaoqing, Cheng Lisa, Hu Jing, Dong Xuan and Dong Jie.

The announcement largely confirmed an unofficial list of 30 celebrities circulated online, which also included Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen, Hong Kong actress Carmen Lee and Hong Kong singer Fiona Sit.

The earlier list said the show would begin airing on Friday (Jan 22), but this has not been confirmed by the organisers.

The first season of the reality show featured female celebrities aged over 30, which included Taiwanese singer Annie Yi, Canadian actress Christy Chung and Hong Kong actress Adia Chan. They had competed to debut in a seven-member girl group, X-Sister, which were formed after the seven winners were announced on Sept 4.



However, X-Sister disbanded on Jan 1 only four months after their formation, with one of the winners, actress Ning Jing, saying that she was quitting the group as she is approaching 50 and does not have the energy to keep up with the pace.

The reality show was also in the news in early January after host Huang Xiaoming quit when his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Li Feier, who was one of the contestants, came under the spotlight.

Li had hinted in an interview with a Hong Kong magazine in 2011 that Angelababy - who married Huang in 2015 - came between her and the actor when they were dating between 2007 and 2010. The allegation was refuted by Angelababy on social media.