Chinese pop star Jackson Wang’s Christmas Eve party at MBS draws fans from abroad

SINGAPORE – At the world’s largest infinity pool 57 storeys high up in the skies, the winds were strong but not a strand of hair was out of place on the head of Hong Kong-born pop star Jackson Wang.

The 28-year-old, fresh off a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium concert last Friday, hosted yet another sold-out party for some 400 people atop Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel on Christmas Eve.

At a doorstop interview that night, Wang, dressed in all black, urged members of the press to have fun.

He says: “We’re here at a Christmas party at Marina Bay Sands, and I hope everybody really celebrates Christmas and has a good time. I think, tonight, it’s okay to be a little selfish about this party. You guys gotta promise me you’ll really party. You worked so hard, you deserve to have fun.”

The star had made headlines for climbing up a wall to get to his fans on the second floor during his concert. Asked about the stunt, he replies cheekily: “Well, I wanted to climb to the third floor actually.”

Pop songs such as Havana by Camila Cabello and K-pop group BTS’ Fire were played at the party.

But it was Wang who was the undisputed star of the night, encouraging his guests to drink and make merry. At one point, he was even seen pouring liquor straight into an attendee’s mouth.

Few guests entered the pool, with most choosing to follow Wang with their phone cameras trained on him. The party moved to Marquee nightclub at around 2am.

Wang rallied the revellers: “Santa Claus isn’t going to come for you because Santa is going to be at Marquee, let’s go.”

General admission tickets to the night cost $388 while VIP tables started at $2,888. General admission ticket holders were separated from the VIP section of the party by barricades and security guards.

Wang spent most of the night at the VIP tables near the pool.

Mr Chris Lai, 21, who bought a general admission ticket, was a little disappointed that he did not get a more intimate experience with the star.

The chef says: “I thought I would be able to get a bit nearer to him, and dance and party with him. I’m a bit sad I didn’t get better photos of him.”