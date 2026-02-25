Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei welcomes first child with wife Mandy Ma

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei is now a father of three after his wife, Taiwanese influencer and beauty consultant Mandy Ma, gave birth to a boy on Feb 23.

Wang’s mother, Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Lan, disclosed the news on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Feb 24.

“We joyfully welcomed a horse baby on Renri, the seventh day of the Chinese New Year,” she wrote.

Zhang said in a video with the post that she had been looking forward to meeting her latest grandchild ever since she learnt about Ma’s pregnancy in 2025. She flew to Taipei from Beijing on Feb 21 to prepare for her grandson’s arrival.

Wang, 44, is the former husband of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who died at the age of 48 in February 2025. They have an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

Wang and Hsu divorced in November 2021. He married Ma, 34, in May 2024.

Zhang said in the video on Feb 24 that Ma took care of Wang’s children during her pregnancy, while still maintaining her work schedule by hosting live streams.

“Such a daughter-in-law is truly a gift from heaven; I treat her like my own flesh and blood,” Zhang said.

Later on Feb 24, her company shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu a video of Ma with the baby. Wang Zehan, Zhang’s former husband and Wang Xiaofei’s father, was seen in the clip carrying the newborn.

Zhang shared a video of only the baby on Weibo on Feb 25, writing: “Both mother and child are safe and sound. There is one more person in this world, while I have gained another world.”