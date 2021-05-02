Chinese actress Zhou Xun versus a claw machine game

Chinese actress Zhou Xun has shown her fans her playful side on Weibo.

On Friday (April 30), she posted three photos of herself playing a claw machine game. She wrote: "My child-like moments after knocking off in the early morning."

The 46-year-old actress can be seen concentrating on the game, in which a player has to use a mechanical claw to pick up a prize item, which can range from plush toys to backpacks.

She seems to be smiling sheepishly in another photo, perhaps because she had failed to master the challenge.

Responding to comments from her fans, she said the game was "a bit difficult" and she did not manage to snag a keepsake.

Zhou is one of three actresses, together with Zhang Ziyi and Zhou Dongyu, to have completed a sweep of Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China's Golden Rooster Awards.

Zhou Xun was in the news in December after she and Chinese-American actor Archie Kao, 51, confirmed their divorce after rumours of a split had dogged them in the past few years.

However, she is not taking a break as she has starred in three movies so far this year.