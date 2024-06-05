Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi celebrates Children’s Day with her two kids post-divorce

Chinese A-lister Zhang Ziyi may be divorced from Chinese rocker Wang Feng, but she is enjoying happy times with their two children.

On June 1, China’s Children’s Day, the 45-year-old actress posted several photos of herself on social media platform Weibo with her eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son in what looks to be a public park.

She wrote: “My children will always be on my mind. Happy Children’s Day, my angels.”

In the pictures, Zhang is wearing a sleeveless black dress, cropped lace cardigan and fur boots while her kids are dressed in striped T-shirts.

This is the first time that The Grandmaster (2013) star is celebrating Children’s Day with her kids after announcing her divorce from Wang, 52, in October 2023.

Wang proposed to Zhang at her 36th birthday party in February 2015, using a white drone to fly a diamond ring to her. The pair tied the knot in May that year. They announced the birth of their daughter in late 2015 and the birth of their son in 2020.

But after an eight-year marriage, they parted ways.

In May, Wang confirmed on Weibo that he is dating Chinese influencer Li Qiao, 34, after they were spotted by the media spending Mother’s Day together with his children. Wang also has two daughters from a previous marriage and a previous relationship.

Wang and Li have both denied online speculations of infidelity, stating that they met two months after Wang’s marriage ended.

Zhang was at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 24 after a five-year absence to attend the red-carpet premiere of her latest movie, She’s Got No Name.

The period melodrama, directed by Hong Kong film-maker Peter Chan, is based on the true story of a woman – played by Zhang – who is accused of murdering her husband in 1940s Shanghai.