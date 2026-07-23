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Chinese actress Tang Wei (above) and her husband, South Korean film-maker Kim Tae-yong, also have a daughter, Summer, who turns 10 in August.

Chinese actress Tang Wei has welcomed her second child with her husband, South Korean film-maker Kim Tae-yong.

Tang, 46, announced the good news on WeChat Moments, a social media platform often restricted to friends, on July 22.

She shared a picture of four hands clasped tightly and a drawing of a little pony made by Kim, 56. The picture refers to the couple’s second child being born in Year of the Horse, which began on Feb 17.

Tang and Kim also have a daughter, Summer, who turns 10 on Aug 25.

“Summer said, ‘We’re beginning the journey of our family of four right away’,” Tang wrote in Chinese, highlighting the Chinese character for “horse” in “right away”.

According to Chinese website Sina Entertainment, her second child is a boy.

Tang rose to international fame after starring in erotic spy film Lust, Caution (2007), which was directed by Taiwanese film-maker Lee Ang.

She married Kim in 2014 after they met on the set of the movie Late Autumn (2010). The English-language co-production, starring Tang, was directed by Kim and also featured South Korean actor Hyun Bin.

Tang sparked pregnancy rumours in March after she was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump while shopping in Beijing, China, with her husband.

The speculation went into overdrive after she wore a loose dress, trench coat and low-heeled shoes at a Burberry fashion event in Shanghai on April 27 and showing a more visible baby bump.

The actress confirmed the rumours in an Instagram post on April 29, sharing a photo of hands cradling a toy horse.

“Yes, it was a big surprise, and of course, I am very happy,” she wrote. “We are going to have (a) little pony in our family. We are all excited. Thank you so much for your concern.”