Chinese actress Eva Huang posts rare photos of her younger son

Chinese actress Eva Huang seldom posts photos of her two sons on social media.

However, the 37-year-old did so on Tuesday (Dec 8), putting up four photos of her younger son, Yang Anlin, on Weibo and Oasis.

The three-year-old boy was wearing a red hood and winter clothes in the photos, which Huang captioned "Little Red Riding Hood" with the hashtag #WalkingHandWarmer.

Her other son, Andy Yang, is eight. She has been married to Chinese entrepreneur Yang Zi since 2007.

Huang shot to fame after playing a mute girl in Kung Fu Hustle (2004), a Hong Kong action-comedy film directed by veteran actor Stephen Chow.

She fell out with Chow in 2005 after she unilaterally terminated her contract with his agency and was later sued by the company.

She is also known for starring in the TV series Fairy Couple (2007) and Sword Stained With Royal Blood (2007), as well as the movie The Sorcerer And The White Snake (2011).

She recently appeared in Chinese reality TV show Sisters Who Make Waves (2020), which featured 30 female celebrities aged over 30 competing to debut in a seven-member girl group. She was eliminated in the fifth round.